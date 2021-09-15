Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts
The Los Angeles Rams will look to add to their win column on Sunday when they head to Indianapolis and take play the 0-1 Colts.
While the Rams will be favored over the Colts, it’s never easy to face a team coming off a loss that is highly motivated to snag their first victory.
Here's how the Rams and Colts stack up regarding the team's injury status, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Did not practice (DNP)
- NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
- LB Terrell Lewis (rest)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
Limited practice (LP)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
Colts Injury Report
Did not practice (DNP)
- LB Darius Leonard (ankle)
- G Quenton Nelson (foot/back)
- CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
- OT Braden Smith (foot)
Limited practice (LP)
- OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)
- DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
Kickoff for this Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.
