September 15, 2021
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts

The Rams have released their first injury report ahead of the Week 2 game against the Colts.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams will look to add to their win column on Sunday when they head to Indianapolis and take play the 0-1 Colts.

While the Rams will be favored over the Colts, it’s never easy to face a team coming off a loss that is highly motivated to snag their first victory.

Here's how the Rams and Colts stack up regarding the team's injury status, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not practice (DNP)

  • NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
  • LB Terrell Lewis (rest)
  • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • DT Aaron Donald (rest)

Limited practice (LP)

  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)

Colts Injury Report

Did not practice (DNP)

  • LB Darius Leonard (ankle) 
  • G Quenton Nelson (foot/back)
  • CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
  • OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited practice (LP)

  • OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)
  • DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
  • DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Kickoff for this Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

