Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts

The Rams have released their first injury report ahead of the Week 2 game against the Colts.

The Los Angeles Rams will look to add to their win column on Sunday when they head to Indianapolis and take play the 0-1 Colts.

While the Rams will be favored over the Colts, it’s never easy to face a team coming off a loss that is highly motivated to snag their first victory.

Here's how the Rams and Colts stack up regarding the team's injury status, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not practice (DNP)

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

LB Terrell Lewis (rest)

OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

Limited practice (LP)

DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)

Colts Injury Report

Did not practice (DNP)

LB Darius Leonard (ankle)

G Quenton Nelson (foot/back)

CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited practice (LP)

OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)

DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Kickoff for this Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.

