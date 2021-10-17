Rams' Week 6 Inactives at Giants

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Giants.

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 looking for their fifth victory of the season against the New York Giants. While the Giants will be short-handed as a result of injuries to key starters, any cross country road trip presents a difficult task at hand and the Rams will look to overcome that.

The final injury report indicated all Rams listed will be available as no player was given a game designation. As for the Giants, they'll be without running back Saqoun Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Giants inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

DL Bobby Brown

TE Brycen Hopkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

Giants inactives

RB Saquon Barkley

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Josh Jackson

OL Ben Bredeson

WR Darius Slayton

LB Quincy Roche

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.