    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Rams' Week 6 Inactives at Giants

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Giants.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 looking for their fifth victory of the season against the New York Giants. While the Giants will be short-handed as a result of injuries to key starters, any cross country road trip presents a difficult task at hand and the Rams will look to overcome that.

    The final injury report indicated all Rams listed will be available as no player was given a game designation. As for the Giants, they'll be without running back Saqoun Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams-Giants inactives:

    Rams inactives

    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • DL Bobby Brown
    • TE Brycen Hopkins
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • OL Alaric Jackson
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum

    Giants inactives

    • RB Saquon Barkley
    • WR Kenny Golladay
    • CB Josh Jackson
    • OL Ben Bredeson
    • WR Darius Slayton
    • LB Quincy Roche

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

