Rams' Week 6 Inactives at Giants
The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 looking for their fifth victory of the season against the New York Giants. While the Giants will be short-handed as a result of injuries to key starters, any cross country road trip presents a difficult task at hand and the Rams will look to overcome that.
The final injury report indicated all Rams listed will be available as no player was given a game designation. As for the Giants, they'll be without running back Saqoun Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
Here is the complete list of the Rams-Giants inactives:
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- DL Bobby Brown
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
Rams' Week 6 Inactives at Giants
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Giants.
Rams at Giants Week 6 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 6 contest against the Giants.
Sean McVay Praises the Chemistry Between Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson Jr.
Rams coach Sean McVay has high praise for both of his running backs through five games.
Giants inactives
- RB Saquon Barkley
- WR Kenny Golladay
- CB Josh Jackson
- OL Ben Bredeson
- WR Darius Slayton
- LB Quincy Roche
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams at Giants: Week 6 Prediction Picks
- RB Sony Michel Reflects on His Time With Rams Leading Into Week 6
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 6 at Giants
- Rams CB Dont'e Deayon 'a Likely Candidate' to be Elevated From Practice Squad
- Jalen Ramsey Describes the Childhood Bond he Shares With Dodgers Star Mookie Betts
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.