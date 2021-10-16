Rams at Giants: Week 6 Prediction Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Giants Week 6 matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second road trip in two weeks as they get set to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

While the Rams enter this contest with a 4-1 record and one of the better teams in the NFC, no opponent can be taken lightly. In fact, three of the Giants' last four games have been decided by one score.

The Rams are fairly healthy based on this week's injury report. No player received a game destination, although L.A. will in fact be without starting cornerback Darious Williams as he was placed on injured reserve this week.

With another intriguing matchup ahead, here are our staff predictions for the Rams at Giants Week 6 contest:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams will take the field after having 10 days of preparation which should heavily favor Los Angeles. The Rams finished the Week 5 game with solid offensive numbers but they did come out flat in the first quarter of their last two games. I predict this week will look more similar to the offense's quick start as seen in first three weeks. The Giants have played in many close games this season but I see the Rams overpowering what New York can handle as L.A. wins in style led by a multitude of touchdowns from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Prediction: Rams 34, Giants 20

Connor O'Brien, Writer

Usually a cross country flight with an early Sunday game can be tough on west coast teams. However, with the Rams coming off a mini bye after Thursday Night Football and the Giants' long list of injuries, the Rams should be able to tame New York. With significant injuries running back Saquon Barkley and wide recede Kenny Golladay, the Rams possess way more firepower on offense. Meanwhile, the Rams defensive line should give the Giants injured offensive line lots of trouble. I think the Rams come out and dominate this game on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Rams 30, Giants 17

Hunter Hodies, Writer

This is a textbook trap game for the Rams. The Giants come into this matchup severely shorthanded as running back Saquon Barkley won’t play, plus they won’t have their No.1 receiver in Kenny Golladay. Quarterback Daniel Jones also got banged up a bit last week, though he’s cleared to play after clearing concussion protocol. The Giants don’t have the personnel to keep up with the talented roster of L.A. and the Rams defense should be able to slow Jones down, even if he decides to run it at times. That said, weird things happen when a top team plays a bottom-feeder and that should be no different in this one. I expect the Rams to win, but it may not be by what some expect them to.

Prediction: Rams 27, Giants 17

MJ Hurley, Writer

I foresee this game being a relatively easy contest for the Rams. The Giants are without their leading rusher in Saquon Barkley, and quarterback Daniel Jones isn't exactly destined to win shootouts. With a stout Rams defense rolling into town, there will be little that the New York offense can do to create any momentum. Jones wants to run? L.A. has guys to match that. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay wants to have a big day? The Rams have the ability to counter with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Looking at each individual matchup, the Rams ultimately hold the edge. Look for wide receiver Cooper Kupp to rebound and have another big day in a convincing Rams win.

Prediction: Rams 35, Giants 14

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.