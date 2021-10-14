What Kind of Challenges Does Sean McVay See in Facing the Giants?

The Los Angeles Rams are heavily favored to go into MetLife Stadium and beat the New York Giants in Week 6. But coach Sean McVay is not letting his guard down as he says there are a lot of challenges when studying his upcoming opponent.

The Giants are 1-4 and find themselves enduring a long list of injuries. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was put in concussion protocol following a hit to the head last Sunday, is no lock to play this weekend but coach Joe Judge said Tuesday that he's "on track."

Jones is off to the best start of his career, completing passes at a career-high clip while also protecting the football at a rate he hasn't achieved in his three years as a starter.

While the Giants' play on the field hasn't translated into wins, there are certain areas that they've looked the part through the early stages of this season.

“There’s a lot of challenges," McVay said Wednesday referring to his preparation for the Giants. "This is a really good football team. I think there's a lot of guys that we do expect back from injury. Coach Judge does an excellent job. This is a really competitive football team. I think they're doing a really nice job schematically in all three phases. They've got good personnel. You can start to see a lot of guys are making plays for them offensively."

The Giants' injuries include running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who are likely to be sidelined for Sunday’s contest. However, wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, and safety Jabrill Peppers are expected to return from injury.

"I think Daniel Jones is playing at a really high level," McVay said. "He's got playmakers that he can get involved. Defensively, they've got a plethora of different things that they throw at you with coach (Patrick) Graham. Then with (special teams coordinator) (Thomas) McGaughey and coach Judge, they do an excellent job putting a lot of pressure on you in the kicking game. It’s going to be a great challenge. You see that show up on the film and we got to be ready to go.”

The Rams will take the field at MetLife Stadium with their last game coming 10 days ago. They should be rested up with a bit of a resurgence but McVay explains the job Judge and the Giants have done on all three faces despite what their record indicates.

Kickoff for this Week 6 matchup is set for Sunday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.