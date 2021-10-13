Should the Rams Consider Signing CB Tre Flowers?

The Rams could use additional help in the secondary following an injury to CB Darious Williams and a starting-caliber defensive back will reportedly soon be available.

The Los Angeles Rams placed starting cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve Tuesday evening, meaning he'll miss at least three games as a result of an ankle sprain suffered in Week 5.

In place of the injured Williams, the Rams have just three other cornerbacks on their 53-man roster: Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell.

Long has been hit and miss early on this season since being thrown into a starting role for the first time of his career. In fact, the Rams changed things up last week, starting the rookie Rochell over Long as one of the starting boundary cornerbacks in Seattle last Thursday night.

Now, as the Rams move forward down a starter, the team will be forced to configure their secondary with the cards they've been dealt – looking for an answer at cornerback.

Meanwhile, Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers has been released by the team after he requested his departure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flowers began the year as a starter but after being benched for Sidney Jones in Week 3, he never regained his initial role.

Flowers, a starter in the Seattle secondary since he broke into the league in 2018, will be available for the league to pursue once the move becomes official.

So should the Rams consider signing the proven defender?

Absolutely.

The Rams have young and inexperienced options at cornerback to fill the void that the coaching staff would ideally like to see develop. But none have the proven track record that Flowers would bring to the table at a position that the team needs immediate production.

Another positive that comes with Flowers: he's played in the NFC West for three and half seasons. He's previously endured countless snaps against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and would bring extensive knowledge to the Rams on his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Flowers isn't an All-Pro cornerback by any means. He's a capable starter that can hold his own and keep things afloat. And right now, in the position the Rams currently find themselves in, that would be an upgrade – at least until Williams returns from injury.

In order for Ramsey to remain in the star position, it's critical that the boundary cornerbacks can play adequate coverage on the outside. Whether or not Flowers would allow for Ramsey to stick there or move back to the outside, nonetheless the addition of a cornerback with starting experience at this point in the season would be a vital addition.

In limited action this season, Flowers has registered 17 tackles while posting a coverage grade of 54.1, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.