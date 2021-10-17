Watch: Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Blowout Win Over Giants
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 38-11, securing their fifth win of the season.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp nine times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The duo's connection has been well documented and this Week 6 game was just another extension of their tight chemistry.
Following the Week 6 game, Rams coach Sean McVay delivered a postgame victory speech as L.A. moves to 5-1 on the season.
Watch the video below:
Rams Defeat Giants in Convincing Fashion, 38-11
The Rams were in complete control on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, defeating the Giants and picking up their fifth win of the season.
Rams RB Jake Funk Exits Game With Hamstring Injury
Jake Funk has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring injury.
Safety Taylor Rapp, who registered two interceptions on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, received a game ball from McVay.
In Week 7, the Rams will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
