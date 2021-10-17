    • October 17, 2021
    Watch: Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Blowout Win Over Giants

    Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech following the team's Week 6 victory over the Giants.
    The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 38-11, securing their fifth win of the season.

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp nine times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The duo's connection has been well documented and this Week 6 game was just another extension of their tight chemistry.

    Following the Week 6 game, Rams coach Sean McVay delivered a postgame victory speech as L.A. moves to 5-1 on the season.

    Watch the video below:

    Safety Taylor Rapp, who registered two interceptions on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, received a game ball from McVay.

    In Week 7, the Rams will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

