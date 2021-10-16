Sean McVay Praises the Chemistry Between Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams have gone with a running back by committee to start the season. Both Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel have received touches early on as coach Sean McVay attempts to put defenses on their toes as much as possible.

It's worked out fairly well thus far as both rushers have averaged nearly four yards per attempt. Michel totals 163 yards on 45 carries, while Henderson has registered 294 yards on 60 carries.

McVay spoke on behalf of using both backs during his Friday press conference and it sounds like the approach of running the football won't change this Sunday against the New York Giants, despite the game plan presumably changing week-to-week.

“I think it worked out pretty well last week," McVay said. "I think like you've heard me say over and over, each game kind of presents a different narrative. But I do think both those guys like I said, they complement each other really well. I really have such trust in (running back coach) Thomas (Brown) that he kind of rotates them through based on his feel for the flow of the game. There's always a couple of plays that maybe are specific to one guy or the other, but I really just have trust in Thomas to kind of rotate those guys through. I think now that Sony's accumulated enough experience with us that you feel like everything is open. There's not anything that you're saying, ‘Alright, he's getting caught up to speed on.’ So, I thought that worked out pretty well last week, but it might be different this week."

McVay is right on the committee approach working out well against the Seahawks. Both rushers recorded a touchdown with Henderson finishing the Week 5 game with 82 yards rushing, while Michel finished with 37 yards. McVay also showed a thrill for how Henderson has responded in coming back from his rib injury and playing well.

“I think he's done really well," McVay said of Henderson. "I think he's shown that he's a complete back. I think he's played tough. (I) think he's done a great job in pass protection. I think he's leveled off runs really well. He's had some good, tough, hard-earned runs, especially in the red zone. You look at his touchdown last week. I think he and Sony are really good complements of one another and then I think he's going to only continue to get better. But I've been really pleased with Darrell. (I) like where he's at and I really feel good about that running back room as a whole. Watching the way that Sony has continued to become more and more of a factor, I think those two are great complements of each other.”

The Giants' run defense is among one of the worst in the NFL coming into this matchup. They rank 28th in the league as they've allowed an average of 138.4 rushing yards per game. McVay has to be licking his chops as the Rams have an opportunity to really hurt New York with the running game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as the Rams look to grab their fifth victory in six weeks.

