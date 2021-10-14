Rams at Giants Week 6: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second consecutive road trip in Week 6 as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Rams have gotten off to a phenomenal start offensively, registering the second-most points scored through the first five weeks of play. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken the offense to a place that coach Sean McVay had hoped of when he and general manager Les Snead pulled the trigger on the offseason trade and their new passer has delivered early on.

As for the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones is off to the best start of his short career, but the wins have yet to come consistently. The Giants are also dealing with an abundance of injuries, so they'll have a lot to overcome in Week 6.

While L.A. is heavily favored, this is a game that the Rams will have to travel across the country for and long road trips can throw a wrench into the rhythm of players and coaches so anything can happen.

The Thursday Night Football telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Adam Amin, color analyst Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Shannon Spike.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

Current Records: Rams (4-1), Giants (1-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

