Rams RB Jake Funk, TE Johnny Mundt to Miss Remainder of Season

The Rams will be without two pieces of their offense for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams came away with a convincing win over the New York Giants in Week 6, but they also suffered significant injuries to two players on offense.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that running back Jake Funk and tight end Johnny Mundt will miss the remainder of the season. Funk tore his hamstring and Mundt tore his ACL, which will land both of them on injured reserve.

Funk and Mundt will both undergo surgery, with the expectation to return ahead of the 2022 season.

Funk's role this season included him handling special team duties as the deep man, returning kicks. Additionally, Funk provided depth to the Rams' group of running backs as the third option behind Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel.

With Funk now out of the equation, he becomes the Rams' fourth running back that will be placed on injured reserve, joining Cam Akers, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais.

Meanwhile, the loss of Mundt will impact the tight end depth as he had anchored down the second-string tight end role, backing up starter Tyler Higbee. While Mundt wasn't the most utilized pass-catcher in the receiving game this season, he was a capable blocker in assisting the Rams' offensive line.

Once with Rams officially place Funk and Mundt on injured reserve, the Rams will have two open spots on the 53-man roster.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI.