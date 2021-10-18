Matthew Stafford on Facing Lions in Week 7: 'Just Another Football Game'

Matthew Stafford is treating his Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions like any other game, he says.

Matthew Stafford dismantled the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Sunday, throwing four touchdowns en route to a Rams' 38-11 victory.

But when Stafford took to the podium following his stellar performance in Week 6, the hot topic of discussion revolved around the Rams' opponent next week – his former team – the Detroit Lions.

"It will be just another football game once the ball is snapped," Stafford said when asked about facing his former team for the first time.

The Lions, Stafford's team of 12 seasons, selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. However, after eight losing seasons and three winless trips to the playoffs, the face of the Lions franchise requested a trade, landing him in L.A. and joining forces with coach Sean McVay.

As Stafford stayed cool, calm and collective answering questions leading into this highly anticipated game, he acknowledge that he'd like to greet his former teammates, friends and ownership ahead of kickoff.

"In pregame, am I going to be saying 'hey' to some old teammates and friends, the Ford family, hopefully, if they make the trip? Absolutely," Stafford said. "I've got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so have a lot of respect for the organization, the team, the ownership."

Stafford has the Rams sitting near the top of the NFC with a 5-1 record. Among NFC West teams, they trail just the Arizona Cardinals by a game after losing to them in Week 4.

Meanwhile, the Lions remain the only winless team in the NFL despite some very close games, including two contests that Detroit found themselves on the losing end after last-second field goals. Former Rams quarterback Jared Goff has started each of Detroit's six games, registering seven touchdowns to four interceptions.

Goff has yet to win a game in the NFL without McVay. From his rookie year in L.A. under coach Jeff Fisher to now in Detroit under Dan Campbell, Goff boasts a 0-13 record without the guidance of McVay.

While Goff led the Rams to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII, his shortcomings afterward began limiting what Sean McVay's offense could ultimately achieve.

Now, with Stafford at the helm, he's orchestrated an offense that's seen 16 touchdowns to four interceptions, while bringing the Rams toward the top of the league in passing yards per game and points per game.

Kickoff for the Rams and Lions Week 7 showdown is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI.