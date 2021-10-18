Taylor Rapp Puts Together Career Day in Rams' 38-11 Victory over Giants

Facing a mediocre, injured New York Giants offense, the Los Angeles Rams defense needed to have themselves a notable day. Followed by an incredible offensive performance, the Rams defense fed off Matthew Stafford's energy in an impressive 38-11 win at MetLife Stadium. The defensive player that made his mark to its greatest extent was safety Taylor Rapp.

Rapp recorded two interceptions on quarterback Daniel Jones in the best performance of the 23-year-old’s young career. Coming into the game, Rapp had three career interceptions in 29 games. Rapp added two interceptions, adding to his total and making it five throughout his three-year NFL career. Four of Rapp's five interceptions have come against passers of the 2019 NFL Draft class – the group with which he was drafted a part of.

Even after an incredible day, Rapp refused to take credit for his performance and instead gave credit to his teammates and coaches.

"For me, it feels great," Rapp said. "Anytime you can go out there, and ball out with your brothers and let the preparation and execution follow. Coach (Sean) McVay preaches preparation and we executed that today.”

After not producing the way Rapp has wanted to in his first few years in the league, McVay thought Rapp did exactly what the Rams needed today.

“I thought he did a great job," McVay said of Rapp. "Made his plays, and he is such an instinctual player. To be able to come away with those two interceptions, he did a great job and got a game ball today."

After Rapp totalled only one tackle in the Thursday night game against the Seahawks, Rapp certainly made an impact in Week 6. Rapp’s two interceptions set up an incredible second and third quarter for L.A. where they put the game away for good.

The Rams may have struggled offensively early on with no points to show for in the first quarter, but Rapp and the defense kept the Rams in the game with their solid defensive efforts. Four turnovers from the Rams’ defense led to 28 points for Stafford and the offense.

“It’s about playing complimentary football," Rapp said. "When we give them short fields they capitalize on it and when they give us leads we can play more freely."

Most importantly for the Rams, with Rapp and others stepping up, their defensive production is extending past their two stars. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were fairly quiet on Sunday, but L.A. still excelled defensively. Assuming the Rams' young stars, Rapp and others, can excel, the Rams will become more dangerous as the year progresses.

