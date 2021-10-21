Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Preview: The Return of Jared Goff

What are the main storylines ahead of the Rams vs. Lions Week 7 matchup?

The return of Jared Goff to Los Angeles and Matthew Stafford facing his former team that he called home for the past 12 seasons will be on display in Week 7 when the Detroit Lions come into SoFi Stadium searching for their first victory.

While this game has several layers to it, Staffard has taken the approach during the week that it's just another game once the first ball is snapped.

Here are the main storylines leading into this highly-anticipated contest:

1. Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff

The two key figures that were arguably the talk of the offseason will go head-to-head this week in Stafford and Goff. While the Rams are heavily favored in this game, there's more to this matchup than just what's seen on the field. This game has a deeper meaning.

Despite players and coaches of the Rams saying throughout the week that this is just like any other game once the ball is snapped, this game unequivocally holds more weight internally.

Stafford has taken the Rams offense to greater heights early on, ranking top five in passing yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, Goff has yet to register a win in Detroit and has already been called out publicly by his head coach. As the two quarterbacks sit in distinctly different environments, a lot will be made about the outcome of this game.

2. Michael Brockers revenge game

Last offseason the Rams sent Brockers, one of their longest-tenured players on the team, to the Lions in exchange for a future late-round draft pick. Brockers spent nine seasons with the Rams, rushing off the defensive line alongside Aaron Donald.

“He was a great leader for such a long period of time," McVay said of Brockers on Wednesday. "He's got such a big personality and he had such a positive presence on this team. He was a really productive player. You're missing him in a lot of instances."

While Stafford and Goff will receive most of the attention this week, Brockers will likely come into this game with a chip on his shoulder as he faces his former team for the first time. Brockers has recorded one sack through six games, while being a force against the run for Detroit this season.

3. Will the Rams overcome their first-quarter deficiencies?

The Rams haven't scored any points in the first quarter of their last two games. Despite still winning each of those two contests, coach Sean McVay was visibly frustrated in his postgame press conference following the Rams' 38-11 win at MetLife Stadium last week.

McVay pointed to the fact that he was not happy with the slow starts offensively and it needed to change quickly. In a game this week that ideally means a lot to Stafford deep down, perhaps getting on the scoreboard early on will allow him to play more freely.

The Lions allow an average of 384.5 net yards per game, ranking 25th in the NFL. Therefore, the Detroit defense sits among the bottom third of the league. This could be a game that Stafford and the Rams regain their quick strikes early on, similar to how they started the year during the first three weeks.

Season Records: Rams (5-1), Giants (0-6)

Previous Meeting: Rams beat the Lions 30-16 in 2018.

Odds: Rams -15.5

Stat: Rams hold an all-time record of 44-41-1 over the Lions.

Keep An Eye On: How Stafford looks early on. Do the Rams get off to a fast start after the last two weeks being relatively slow?

Rams' Key To Victory: Play their game with a balanced approach of runs and passes without trying to outthink the room.

Date/Time: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

