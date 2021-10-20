    • October 20, 2021
    Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has Been Better Than Expected Despite High Expectations

    Matthew Stafford has been better than Sean McVay initially thought even with expectations of him being a superior player prior to trading for him.
    Author:

    When the Los Angeles Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason from the Detroit Lions, coach Sean McVay expected big things from his new passer.

    Stafford has led the Rams to a 5-1 record through six weeks, ranking top five among quarterbacks in passing yards (1,838) and touchdowns (16) throughout that span.

    While Stafford has showcased his top-tier arm strength during his time with the Lions, Rams coach Sean McVay says he's exceeded what he even thought of his quarterback upon trading for him.

    "He has been better than I thought and I thought he was going to be really good, and I've been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career," McVay said of Stafford Wednesday.

    Stafford has taken an offense – once led by quarterback Jared Goff that looked to have reached its maximum potential – and elevated it to greater heights. McVay also stated that he's seen Stafford's skill set raise the play of teammates around him.

    "The best players elevate those around them," McVay said. "I think guys are playing better around him. I think he's seeing the field really well. I think he has great ownership and autonomy of what we're really trying to get done and I think he's really able to apply that experience."

    "I can't say enough about the leadership that he's displayed."

    One player specifically that has taken his game up a notch since Stafford's arrival is wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The pairing of Stafford and Kupp have connected for a league-leading 46 receptions and seven touchdowns, a figure no other pass-catcher has yet to achieve.

    Stafford and the Rams will host his former team of the last 12 years in Week 7 as the Lions come to SoFi Stadium searching for their first victory on the year.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

