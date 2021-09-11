September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut

The Rams have released a Matthew Stafford hype video ahead of his Los Angeles debut.
Author:

The Matthew Stafford era is here.

Fans have waited all offseason to see the Rams' new prize possession take the field for the first time, and he'll do so on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 

Following the addition of Stafford, the Rams have been labeled as a Super Bowl-caliber team. The interest surrounding the new L.A. star has been enormous throughout training camp, and the time has finally come that he'll now get to showcase his ability where it matters most — in a live game.

The Rams released a hype video of Stafford, detailing his career as a member of the Detroit Lions, the expectations of entering the L.A. market and more.

Watch the video below:

Recommended Articles

IMG-0306
Play

Watch: Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut

The Rams have released a Matthew Stafford hype video ahead of his Los Angeles debut

IMG-0016
Play

Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 1 Game | NFL Tracker

The Rams have added extra reinforcements ahead of Week 1, calling up two members from their practice squad

IMG-0295
Play

Rams vs. Bears: Week 1 Prediction Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Bears Week 1 opener

Kickoff for Sunday is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0306
News

Watch: Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut

IMG-0016
News

Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 1 Game | NFL Tracker

IMG-0295
News

Rams vs. Bears: Week 1 Prediction Picks

IMG-0366
News

Rams vs. Bears Week 1 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

IMG-0358
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

IMG-0351
News

Rams DT Aaron Donald Says he Feels Smarter Entering age 30 Season

IMG-0357
News

Rams vs. Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

IMG-0350
News

Rams' 2021 Week-by-Week Schedule Predictions