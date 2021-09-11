Watch: Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut

The Rams have released a Matthew Stafford hype video ahead of his Los Angeles debut.

The Matthew Stafford era is here.

Fans have waited all offseason to see the Rams' new prize possession take the field for the first time, and he'll do so on Sunday Night Football against the Bears.

Following the addition of Stafford, the Rams have been labeled as a Super Bowl-caliber team. The interest surrounding the new L.A. star has been enormous throughout training camp, and the time has finally come that he'll now get to showcase his ability where it matters most — in a live game.

The Rams released a hype video of Stafford, detailing his career as a member of the Detroit Lions, the expectations of entering the L.A. market and more.

Watch the video below:

Kickoff for Sunday is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.