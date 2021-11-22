Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Packers Dealing With Long List of Injuries Ahead of Week 12 Matchup vs. Rams

    The Packers are dealing with a long list of injuries ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Rams.
    The Los Angeles Rams had a week off to get healthy, correct their recent flaws and prepare for the Green Bay Packers during their Week 11 bye week. 

    However, for the Packers' sake, they've begun to see the injury bug hit its team particularly hard in recent weeks. 

    Most specifically, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is suspected to have torn his ACL on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, which would end his 2021 season. Jenkins, who has played guard and tackle, had been filling in for David Bakhtiari as he deals with a knee injury.

    The Packers also have center Josh Myers who’s already been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, meaning the Rams' pass-rush that includes the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, will presumably face a Packers offensive line that will be without three starters. 

    Therefore, the pressure in which the Rams may apply on quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be the difference-maker in the outcome. Rodgers himself is dealing with a toe injury, though he has been able to play through it. Following the Packers' loss to the Vikings, Rodgers said the injury is “a little worse than turf toe,” but added that he didn’t feel it had much impact on him in the second half of the game.

    Other notable players that were sidelined last Sunday and could perhaps be among the team's inactives against the Rams in Week 12 are outside linebacker Rashan Gary, running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

    Gary attempted to play against Minnesota despite hyperextending his elbow during the week prior, but ultimately the injury did not heal in time for him to be effective if he suited up. 

    Jones suffered a sprained MCL, which is believed to sideline him a few weeks. Running back AJ Dillon held down the starting duties for Green Bay last week and is expected to do the same in Week 12 against the Rams.

    As for Lazard, he missed last week's game with a shoulder injury.

    Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

