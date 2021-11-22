Rams at Packers Week 12 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams Week 12 matchup against the Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams served their bye week following consecutive losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, moving their season record to 7-3 on the year.

After a week off to get back on the drawing board to make the adequate adjustments, the Rams will have a tall task ahead in Week 12 when they face the Green Bay Packers.

Here's an early look at the Rams and Packers betting odds ahead of Week 12:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Packers Week 12

Point spread: Rams +1.5

Over/under point total: 50

Moneyline: Rams +105, Packers -125

The Rams enter this game as 1.5-point underdogs, marking this contest just the second game all season in which they aren't the betting favorite. While the Rams possess a well-built offense that began the season among the top units in the NFL, they've ultimately stalled in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Packers hold possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture, despite suffering a loss last week to the Minnesota Vikings.

The betting point total is set for 50 points – a threshold that oddsmakers expect each team to score roughly four to five times depending on the touchdown to field goal ratio.

The Rams offense will look to get back on track coming out of their recent bye week after two uncharacteristic performances where they averaged 13 points over their last two weeks.

Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

