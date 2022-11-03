Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In

The Los Angeles Rams did a bit too much at the end of Sunday's game ... and in the eyes of some, did a bit too little at the end of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

As a result? Cooper Kupp didn't practice on Wednesday. But Cam Akers could practice on Thursday.

Rams coach Sean McVay is saying that he does anticipate Kupp - who injured an ankle when McVay regrettably had him on the field at the end of last week's blowout loss to the Niners - playing this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, McVay is also having to peel back a bit on the club's previous position on Akers, the disgruntled running back who in recent weeks has sought a divorce from the 3-4 Rams.

L.A. apparently listened to trade offers for Akers but declined them. Los Angeles was also in conversations for players like Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns, both of Carolina, but couldn't pull off a swap.

So what is left for Akers and the Rams to do in Week 9 and beyond? Logically, they might as well find a way to do it together.

McVay told reporters Wednesday he was "very encouraged with the dialogue" he and Akers had following Tuesday's trade deadline.

So ... Akers is back? Josina Anderson is reporting early Thursday morning that he’s planning to be at practice …

"As far as playing on Sunday, I don't want to put the cart before the horse, but we're working through some different things," McVay said. "After we had that conversation, got a couple different things that are some options that we can potentially do moving forward. And we'll have clarity on that as far as getting him back working with this group, or if that means exploring other avenues."

The Rams have a reputation for cleverness when it comes to asset management, but we're not sure we can envision many "other avenues'' rather than mending fences in a way that might mend the Rams' weak rushing attack. McVay's team ranks 31st in the NFL with just 68.4 rushing yards per game. Akers has only 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on 51 carries in his five games, so statistically, he's not a miracle solution.

But Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward.

