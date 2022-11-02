Rekindling Rams? LA Reportedly 'Turned Down' Offers for Cam Akers Trade

For reasons that still remain unknown, a future between the Los Angeles Rams and running back Cam Akers seemed all but nonexistent leading up to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

But per NFL Network, LA's actions on deadline day show that the team sees a newfound future with the young ball carrier, as the Rams reportedly "turned down multiple offers" for Akers with the intention of working things out with the 23-yard-old and his agent.

The hope is that Akers can play again this season, though this remains just that at this point -- a hope. Akers has been absent the past two games for personal reasons but has openly tweeted that he misses football despite there being no obvious reason for his absence aside from the information the team has provided.



After a less-than-ideal start to the season for Akers -- which saw him total three carries for zero yards in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills -- things seemed to be trending upward for him after LA's 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 25. Akers had 12 carries for 61 yards a touchdown. Despite losing a fumble in that game, it was his efforts on the ground that ignited a spark in the Rams.

Back-to-back losses saw Akers fail to match this production before he was tabbed as absent for personal reasons altogether before LA's 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. Veteran running back Darrell Henderson took over the struggling Rams backfield as Akers' future remained murky.

His return remains a major "if" for a Rams backfield that has proven to be one of the worst in the league this season despite Akers's presence in five games. LA is last in the league in rush attempts (147) and rushing yards (479) while having the second-worst yards per game (68.4).

Akers's potential return would be a surprise given all that's unfolded behind closed doors between him and the team. But the Rams won't be saved by his arrival, as they continue to struggle to find consistency. With a 3-4 record, LA will visit the stumbling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT with a chance to snag some momentum.

