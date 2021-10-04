October 4, 2021
Rams' Monday Injury Report for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Monday injury report ahead of the Week 5 game against the Seahawks.
The Los Angeles Rams will take part in another NFC West showdown, heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks following their first loss of the season.

In a short week, the health of each team will be pivotal in the outcome. As the season progresses, more injuries have begun to pile up for teams league-wide.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson missed the Week 3 game due to a rib cartilage injury but handled 14 carries in his first look at live-action since returning when he rushed for 89 yards against the Cardinals. However, he did still land on the injury report at the start of this week, participating on a limited basis.

Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding the team's Monday injury status before this Thursday's Week 5 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

  • RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
  • S Taylor Rapp (ankle)
  • TE Tyler Higbee (ankle)
  • TE Johnny Mundt (shoulder)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

