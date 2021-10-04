The Los Angeles Rams will take part in another NFC West showdown, heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks following their first loss of the season.
In a short week, the health of each team will be pivotal in the outcome. As the season progresses, more injuries have begun to pile up for teams league-wide.
Rams running back Darrell Henderson missed the Week 3 game due to a rib cartilage injury but handled 14 carries in his first look at live-action since returning when he rushed for 89 yards against the Cardinals. However, he did still land on the injury report at the start of this week, participating on a limited basis.
Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding the team's Monday injury status before this Thursday's Week 5 matchup:
Rams' Monday Injury Report for Week 5 vs. Seahawks
The Rams have released their Monday injury report ahead of the Week 5 game against the Seahawks.
Rams at Seahawks Week 5 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams' Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.
Rams Talk About Turning the Page, Looking Ahead to Thursday Night Football
The Rams look ahead to Thursday Night Football for the Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.
Rams Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
- S Taylor Rapp (ankle)
- TE Tyler Higbee (ankle)
- TE Johnny Mundt (shoulder)
Continue reading:
- Rams Talk About Turning the Page, Looking Ahead to Thursday Night Football
- Darrell Henderson Shines in Rams' Lopsided Loss to Cardinals
- 5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 4 Loss to Cardinals
- Rams' Defensive Woes Will Serve as Early-Season Lesson
- Rams Get First Taste of Adversity, Falling to Cardinals 37-20
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.