Rams Talk About Turning the Page, Looking Ahead to Thursday Night Football

The Rams look ahead to Thursday Night Football for the Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams didn't finish the Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals like they had hoped, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 37-20 loss.

While the Rams received a bit of a reality check from their NFC West opponent, it could turn into a learning experience for the better.

The Rams won't have much time to dwell on their first loss of the season as they'll be heading to Seattle for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Seahawks in Week 5.

Getting prepared for a short week is never easy. And getting prepared to play on a short week while being the road team is specifically no easy task to overcome. The Rams will have a lot thrown at them once again and it's up to the coaches and players to put that loss behind them and move on in preparation for another divisional game.

Following the Rams' first loss at SoFi Stadium, players spoke on behalf of having another game looming just four days away.

“The good thing is, we play again on Thursday so I won’t have to sit and think about this for too long," Stafford said. "It’ll be a big challenge for us going to Seattle in a couple days."

On the bright side, Stafford points to the fact that the team has no other choice but to turn the page and look ahead to the Seahawks with the Week 5 game right around the corner.

“It’s easy to do when you have to turn the page so quickly,” Stafford said. “The next thing I’m going to be looking at is – I’ll finish looking at this one and then I’ll be looking at Seattle as quickly as possible. I haven’t played them as much as a lot of the guys in this locker room have played them, so I’ll have some homework to do and make sure I’m up to speed, ready to go come Thursday.”

While Stafford appears encouraged with the quick turnaround time, others view it in a different light.

“No, I never like the quick turnaround coming off a win, loss, whatever," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said Sunday. "I’m not a fan of Thursday night games, but it is what it is. It’s good for TV, I guess. It’s good for ratings, it’s good for the league, so it is what it is. We’ve got to kind of say ‘F’ this game we’ve got a game in three days, four days, and it’s an important game and another division game so we’ve got to put our focus there real quick.”

Meanwhile, coach Sean McVay said he's ready to orchestrate a proper plan, getting his players in the correct positions to succeed.

“Yeah, I mean, you got a lot of respect for Russell (Wilson) and the Seahawks organization," McVay said. "They've always done a great job under Coach Carroll's leadership. We know that. But, you know, we're going to do a good job of getting a plan together, put our players into positions, let's go roll it out there and go compete. Thanks, guys.”

The Rams and Seahawks will kick things off on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5:20 p.m in Seattle.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.