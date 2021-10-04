5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 4 Loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt their first loss to the Arizona Cardinals by the score of 37-20 in the first of six NFC West matchups. Despite looking like one of the league's best teams through the early stages of Week 3, the Cardinals delivered a brutal beat down in convincing style.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' Week 4 loss to the Cardinals:

1. The Rams defense has shown where the holes are

The Rams finished last season with the No.1 defensive unit, and to begin this season they appeared to pick up right where they left off last year under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Meanwhile, the Cardinals gave them issues on multiple fronts. The Rams' run defense struggled considerably as Arizona's group of rushers totaled over 200 yards and two touchdowns. And that wasn't the only part where the Cardinals got their way. Murray was highly effective through the air, specifically when targeting David Long Jr. in coverage. Long has taken upon a starting role this season after serving as a depth piece in the two years prior and held his own in the first three weeks. But in Week 4 against the Cardinals, Murray was highly successful when throwing at Long, prompting the Cardinals to sustain drives.

2. Matthew Stafford can't lock in on Cooper Kupp

Stafford and Kupp have developed one of the better quarterback to wide receiver pairings in the NFL. Kupp entered Week 4 leading the NFL in receptions (25), yards (367) and touchdowns (5) among pass-catchers. However, Stafford appeared to lock in on his favorite target, which did the offense a disservice. On 13 passing attempts to Kupp, Stafford completed just five passes for 64 yards to the Rams' leading receiver. In moving forward, the Rams offense could perhaps be more efficient if Stafford looks in the direction of Robert Woods or DeSean Jackson, keeping the offense less predictable. Woods and Jackson combined for five targets in the Rams' loss to the Cardinals.

3. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are for real

After a 3-0 start by the Cardinals led by third-year passer Kyler Murray, the team began to make national headlines. Are they here to stay? Or is this team just in the mix of a hot stretch? It turns out the Cardinals are for real. They entered the game with the most points scored through the first three weeks and Murray led the explosive charge once again, boasting 37 points on the Rams defense. Murray was as advertised, giving the Rams fits with his scramble ability and quick release. The former No.1 overall pick completed 75% off his passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. In displaying his mobility, Murray tucked the ball and ran six times for 39 yards. He and the Cardinals' offense stacked another solid performance against a Rams defense who’s had much success this year.

4. Darrell Henderson can handle a full workload

In a game that Henderson took his first snap since suffering a rib cartilage injury, resulting in him to miss the Week 3 contest against Tampa Bay, Henderson rattled off arguably his best game in a Rams uniform. In fact, if you didn’t know he was coming off an injury that sidelined him just a week ago, you wouldn't have had any idea. Henderson looked to have a profound burst in hitting holes that the offensive line had created, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The former third-round pick looked ready to handle a full workload. As long as Henderson can stay healthy, the Rams' rushing attack should be in good hands.

5. The Rams offensive line fared well again

One of the few bright spots in the Rams' first loss of the season was the play from the offensive line. Even as Stafford struggled to get into any sort of rhythm, the offensive line was not one aspect to blame. The Cardinals' defensive front registered five quarterback hits, although the offensive line of the Rams did not allow Stafford to get sacked. In four games, Stafford has been sacked just three times as his pass protection has been superior early on since joining the Rams.

