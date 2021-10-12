NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 6

After a strong start by the NFC West, where do things stack up as we head into Week 6?

Week 5 featured two games of four NFC West teams going head-to-head. The Rams went into Seattle on Thursday Night Football to take on the Seahawks, while the 49ers went into Arizona to get a taste of the undrafted Cardinals.

Here's how each team fared in Week 5:

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have been arguably the biggest surprise this season, holding the target on their back as the final team that possesses an undefeated record. Kyler Murray has looked like the front-runner for MVP, giving the Cardinals a quarterback advantage in just about every game they've played in thus far. Plus, other veterans added this offseason by Arizona, have been distinct difference makers in personnel, giving the team a boost in what appeared to be a team weakness just a season go.

After back-to-back division wins over the Rams and 49ers, the Cardinals will get yet another test as they have to head into Cleveland and take on a three-win Browns team.

Record: 5-0

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams began their Week 5 showing against the Seahawks relatively slow. Similar to how they looked in the week prior when the Cardinals came into SoFi Stadium. However, after L.A. couldn't find the end zone in the first half, they responded in the last two quarters by throwing one touchdown and rushing in two others.

The Rams still look somewhat different than what they showed in the first three weeks. In looking to get back to their explosive ways to start the season, the Rams will have a total of 10 days to prepare for the Giants, putting their recent sluggish starts in weeks four and five behind them.

Record: 4-1

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers ran out quarterback Trey Lance for his first NFL start – and while they wound up on the losing end of things – he looked fairly promising in his debut. After beginning the year with two wins, the 49ers have dropped three consecutive games, looking for their identity on offense with a change at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Lance did suffer a sprained knee in his first start, which could force him to miss the next game following the team's Week 6 bye. The 49ers have now encountered Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both enduring injuries through the first five weeks. For a team that is so deeply invested in the quarterback position, some stability at the top is something they'll be searching for following the bye week.

Record: 2-3

Seattle Seahawks

The 2021 Seahawks squad has not looked like the team of the old. Seattle has won 10-plus games in eight of the last nine seasons. This year, it seems far-fetched that they'll be within reach to post double-digit victories after an underwhelming start through Week 5.

As if things weren’t already trending downward, quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury that required surgery and will keep him sidelined for many weeks. In the meantime, Geno Smith will take over the reins as the distributor of the football under center.

Record: 2-3

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.