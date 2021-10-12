SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 6?

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings?

After five weeks of football, the Los Angeles Rams have cemented themselves toward the top of the league. But just how high are they viewed on a national level?

Sports Illustrated's MMQB released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the Week 5 games. While the Rams entered the week as the No. 1 ranked team, they have fallen four spots despite securing a 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Rams power rank: 5

Last week: Win vs. Seattle, 26-17

Next week: at New York Giants

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"After a loss to the (Cardinals) and a less-than-dominant 'TNF' performance in Seattle, it feels like everyone’s taking a deep breath on the Rams and how good they are. Update: They’re still really, really good, and have three of the best players in football—plus one of the game’s best coaches, leading the way."

Breer indicates the Rams haven't been quite as dominant in their last two games as they showed in the previous three weeks. While they've still managed to go 1-1 over this less-than-dominate stretch, it has caused the consensus to tame the initial expectations after exploding out of the gates in games against the Bears, Colts and Buccaneers to open the year.

Breer does, however, note that the team is in good hands with coach Sean McVay leading the way – one of the top coaches in the league. It's just a matter of time until newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford masters McVay's offense and takes the unit to a place it was unable to reach in recent seasons under Jared Goff.

While this week's ranking is the lowest the Rams have been listed all season, they still are very much in the thick of things regarding the top spot and a team who is highly capable of making a playoff run.

The Rams will hit the road and face the Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium at 10:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 17 as L.A. searches for their fifth win in six weeks.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.