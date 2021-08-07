Work In Progress: Rams' Sean McVay Talks Up Running Back Room

Sean McVay breaks down what the Rams should do at running back moving forward.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the biggest name to watch for this offseason, but the Los Angeles Rams have to figure out their running back situation. In the NFC West, one Achilles heel can derail a season.

As of now, a torn Achilles to Cam Akers might be the culprit of concern for L.A.

Now seven practices into training camp, including two workouts in pads, Los Angeles is showing progress with the running backs group that hopes to prove they are a Super Bowl-caliber team..

Xavier Jones continues to flash both between the tackles and in the passing game. As does Jake Funk, the team's seventh-round pick out of Maryland. The two should make up the production of what Darrell Henderson showed as Akers' backup down the stretch run of last season.

This time around, it's Henderson who is the spotlight of the backfield. In two years, the former Memphis star recorded 771 rushing yards, 196 receiving yards on 20 catches and scored six total times.

"He's got the ability, there's no doubt about it," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. "It's really just kind of figuring out what's going to be the best, I don't want to say pitch count, but the best way to utilize him and really have the big picture in mind."

In Year 1, Henderson averaged 3.8 yards per carry. The following season, that expanded to 4.5 yards. He also improved keeping the drives alive, tripling his first down total from 10 to 40 in the same span.

"When he has been able to play, he's done so many good things and he's got a good look in his eye," McVay said of Henderson.

The biggest question will be if Henderson can last through a full season. In 2019, he missed three games. Last, he played in 15, but never felt to be at full strength.

The Rams relied on Akers as the leading rusher despite being a rookie. Last season, he tallied 625 yards and two touchdowns, while tacking on an extra 221 yards and two more in the playoffs.

Jones has yet to record a carry since going undrafted out of SMU. Funk is adjusting to the NFL. If losing Akers wasn't bad enough, the Rams also saw powerback Malcolm Brown leave for the Miami Dolphins.

"At this position, there's no way to prevent injuries because you're getting hit every play," Henderson said. "This is a physical position to play and you got to be ready for it. You got to be prepared mentally and just be ready for it all."

McVay said after Akers injury, Los Angeles would take time to see what they have on the roster before hitting free agency to pursue outside options. So far, he's feeling confident in the work of the young runners all vying for snaps.

"They've done a good job," McVay said. "I've really be encouraged with what I've seen from Xavier. I think when you look at Jake Funk, he's shown good maturity, Calais had a couple of nice runs out here today. Otis Anderson is a guy that, he's got some skills."

Best of all? Stafford agrees that every player can succeed when asked to line up in the backfield.

"Everybody's looked good to me, to be honest," Stafford said. "It starts up front with the guys doing a great job targeting the runs and then hitting their blocks and combinations and going. Those guys in the backfield do a great job of trusting their eyes. Sean does a nice job of scheming up some great runs."

The Rams will play their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers next Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 PM PT inside SoFi Stadium.

