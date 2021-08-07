Rams' John Wolford to Miss Time Following Surgery

The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team.

Wolford started one game last season while Jared Goff was sidelined with a thumb injury. In the Week 17 game in which he received NFL snaps for the first time in his career, Wolford completed 22 passes for 231 yards and one interception.

Wolford is projected to be the team's No.2 quarterback on the depth chart following Matthew Stafford.

Wolford, 25, went undrafted out of Wake Forest, where he then signed on with the New York Jets (2018), the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF (2019), before settling in with the Rams and solidifying their backup quarterback position.