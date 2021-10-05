SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 5?

As the NFL season reaches into the wings of Week 5, the Rams have looked at times like one of the best teams in football, while also looking susceptible in specific areas on other occasions.

Sports Illustrated's MMQB released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the Week 4 games. While the Rams entered the week as one of the few undefeated teams left, the Cardinals dethroned their perfect record, handing L.A. a lopsided loss by a 17-point margin.

Despite the Rams' first loss of the season, they remain ahold of the top spot.

Rams power rank: 1

Last week: Loss vs. Arizona, 37-20

Next week: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

Last week, the Rams sat in the No. 1 spot, and after losing to the Cardinals, the only remaining undefeated team left, the Rams did not fall in the rankings. While that's somewhat surprising given the Cardinals outplayed the Rams for the greater part of Sunday's contest, it indicates just how well respected the Rams are viewed on a national level.

SI's senior writer Jenny Vrentas, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"I’m bracing for the possibility that this pick might be controversial (and the fact that it was endorsed by noted staff contrarian Conor Orr only confirms this). I still think the Rams are the best team in the league. On Sunday, they looked a lot like a team that had won a big game a week ago (which, of course, they had). Matthew Stafford admitted he was a little off, and the defense left too many wide-open holes as the Rams amassed well over 400 yards of total offense. We didn’t expect the transition to a new QB and a new defensive coordinator to be entirely smooth, but the results of the first three weeks made us think it could be. This team has another big test ahead, with a trip to Seattle on a short week."

Vrentas notes that her placing of the Rams may be viewed as controversial. However, she believes the Rams are still the best team in the NFL even after a poor performance against an NFC West foe.

Vrentas adds that Stafford and McVay started the season stronger than most had anticipated. After a down week, following three spectacular showings through Week 3, her assessment of the Rams had not been shifted one way or another.

The Rams will head to Seattle and play the Seahawks in Week 5 at Lumen Field at 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 7 as L.A. searches for their fourth win of the season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.