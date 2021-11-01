Rams Rookie LB Ernest Jones Proves He's Ready For Larger Role in First Career NFL Start

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones shined bright in his first NFL start against the Texans.

After trading away inside linebacker Kenny Young, the Los Angeles Rams turned to rookie Ernest Jones to fill the void. Jones, drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, the former Gamecock made the most of his first career NFL start, serving as a bright spot in the Rams' Week 8 victory over the Texans.

While the Texans are not exactly the peak difficulty for a first start, Jones made the most of his first opportunity in an expanded role. Jones totaled nine total tackles, 0.5 sack and two quarterback hits. In the passing game, Jones registered one interception and one pass deflection.

Jones' interception came in the second quarter, picking off a throw from Davis Mills and returning it 19 yards. The Rams cashed in on that turnover, getting the ball back and finding the end zone on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Robert Woods for the 17-0 early lead.

With the Rams defense centered around speed on all levels of the defense, Jones was a perfect addition to the starting lineup. However, despite Jones' early success in a starting role, he says he's not satisfied.

“I have everything to work on," Jones said. "I’m ready to get back and watch it."

After the game, Rams coach Sean McVay was so impressed with the rookie’s performance that McVay gave Jones the game ball.

Following the trade last week that sent Young to Denver, there was plenty of confusion for Rams fans. Now, in seeing Jones' after his first career NFL start, stepping up and making an immediate impact, optimism remains high for what his future holds.

After the Texans sent running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, Houston struggled mightily in their rushing attack. No running back complied more than 21 yards, and the team only reached 44 yards rushing across the board.

The Rams' next test will be the Tennessee Titans, who pose a bigger threat than the teams they've faced in recent weeks. However, with running back Derrick Henry suffering what is believed to be a season-ending foot injury, Jones and the rest of the L.A. defense won't see the Titans' biggest offensive star.

