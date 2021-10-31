Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Watch: Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Rams' Week 8 Win Over Texans

    Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech following the team's Week 8 win over the Texans.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Houston Texans 38-22, securing their seventh win of the season.

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 21 of 32 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He found wide receiver Cooper Kupp early and often, connecting seven times for 115 yards and one touchdown. The dup of Stafford and Kupp has been one of the league's most prominent pairings, and in Week 8, the Texans had no answers for slowing them down.

    On defense, the Rams were led by rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, who received his first NFL start, and registered nine tackles, 0.5 sack, two quarterback hits, one interception and one pass breakup.

    Following the Week 8 game, Rams coach Sean McVay delivered a postgame victory speech as L.A. moves to 7-1 on the season.

    In McVay's postgame speech to the team, he gave out a game ball to Jones.

    Watch the video below:

    In Week 9, the Rams will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium as L.A. searches for their eighth win of the season.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

