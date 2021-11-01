Rams' Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp Etch Their Names in the Record Books in Win Over Texans

Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp both set NFL records in Week 8 against the Texans.

The Los Angeles Rams moved to a 7-1 record, keeping stride atop the NFC. But on Sunday in Houston, the Rams did more than just secure their seventh victory of the season.

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the record books following his team's 38-22 victory over the Texans, winning his 43rd consecutive game when leading at halftime – a record previously held by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

McVay entered the day 42-0 when the Rams lead at halftime and that threshold extended once more, putting him atop the NFL coaching record.

McVay, now in his fifth season with the Rams, holds an all-time coaching record of 50-22, and all signs point up for what he's destined to achieve as an NFL head coach.

Another record set on Sunday was accomplished by Cooper Kupp, who became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in the first eight games of a season, according to NFL Research.

Kupp currently holds possession of an NFL-best 63 receptions, 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kupp's historic pace of 1,964 yards this season would break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record, who also set the mark with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback.

While Kupp was largely viewed as one of the better slot receivers in the NFL prior to this season, inserting Stafford into the Rams offense has elevated his game into being the league's top all-around pass catchers as indicated by his league-leading stats through eight weeks.

