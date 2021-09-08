Rams Release 2021 Uniform Schedule

The Rams have released the dates for which games they'll wear their three uniforms.

The Los Angeles Rams uniforms have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years and it looks like that won't be ending in 2021. The Rams will remain wearing the Bone and Royal jerseys just as they did last year, plus a new modern throwback jersey.

The Bone and Royal jerseys will get the majority of the usage this season, while the modern throwbacks will be worn three times.

The Rams will be featured on five primetime games and they'll run out the Bone jerseys twice and the modern throwbacks three times. Los Angeles will start the year in the Bone jerseys when they take on the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sept. 19 at 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Here's how the Rams' jersey schedule shapes up:

Bone

Sept. 19 at Colts

Sept. 26 vs. Buccaneers

Oct. 7 at Seahawks (TNF)

Oct. 17 at Giants

Oct. 31 at Texans

Nov. 28 at Packers

Dec. 13 at Cardinals (MNF)

Dec. 26 at Vikings

Jan. 2 at Ravens

Royal

Oct. 3 vs. Cardinals

Oct. 24 vs. Lions

Dec. 5 vs. Jaguars

Dec. 19 vs. Seahawks

Jan 9. vs 49ers

Modern Throwbacks

Sept. 12 vs. Bears (SNF)

Nov. 7 vs. Titans (SNF)

Nov. 15 at 49ers (MNF)

The Bone jerseys will lead the charge, being worn nine times. The Royal jerseys will then follow, being worn five times, accompanied by the modern throwbacks that will be worn exclusively in three primetime games.

