SI Preseason Power Rankings: Where do the Rams Place?

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's preseason power rankings ahead of the 2021 season?

The NFL season kicks off in two days when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Prior to the season getting started, Sports Illustrated's MMQB staff complied a preseason power rankings for all 32 teams.

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves coming off a season in which they went 10-6 in 2020. Now with a new passer under center in quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams have their sights set on achieving something bigger than just reaching the divisional round of the playoffs as they did last season.

In SI's preseason power rankings, the Rams are slated in the No. 4 spot. With three teams ahead of them, Los Angeles trails the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1), Green Bay Packers (No. 2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 3).

Here's how the Rams received votes:

"The Rams won a lot of games with Jared Goff, but should be no slight to him just how excited everyone is to see Matthew Stafford piloting this offense. Expectations are very high in L.A," said the MMQB.

The Rams' preseason rankings have seen no change since the post-draft rankings were released. From training camp to the preseason, they've remained in stride with their towering expectations for what's ahead.

However, two of the three teams ahead of the Rams also play in the NFC as they would perhaps have to get through them in order to reach the Super Bowl. The Rams will however play the Bucs in Week 3 and the Packers in Week 12. Essentially, the Rams hold weight of knocking off the Bucs and Packers ahead of them in the power rankings if they can get off to a good start and secure victories over Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

The Rams will start their 2021 campaign on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Fans will get a first look at Stafford operating the Rams offense as he has yet to take a snap in the preseason because of precautionary reasons.

