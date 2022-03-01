Super Bowl Underdogs: Los Angeles Rams Defending Title

No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004-05 New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LVI had it all: Star power, underdogs, explosive offense, dominant defense. The Los Angeles Rams battled and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Sofi Stadium in L.A.

The victory made the Rams the second-straight team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium after Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at home last year. It also marked the first time the Super Bowl was hosted in LA since 1993 … Can you guess who won it that year? Hint: How bout them….?

Now that confetti has fallen and the parade has pranced… Who is favored to win Super Bowl LVII?

The defending champions Rams have the third-best odds at +1200 to win Super Bowl LVII. LA is behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, who are co-favorites to win it all. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004-05 New England Patriots.

Of course, a lot can change in this offseason as stars linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could leave the Rams in free agency. However, a very important face will remain in LA; Coach Sean McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title. Since hiring McVay, the Rams have finished 54-25 in five NFL seasons and 7-3 in postseason play.

On 12th February 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale is hosting Super Bowl for the third time. The Rams' all-in approach produced a Super Bowl championship... Can they now shift focus and build a roster to be successful in 2022-23?

