Skip to main content

Super Bowl Underdogs: Los Angeles Rams Defending Title

No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004-05 New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LVI had it all: Star power, underdogs, explosive offense, dominant defense. The Los Angeles Rams battled and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Sofi Stadium in L.A.

The victory made the Rams the second-straight team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium after Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at home last year. It also marked the first time the Super Bowl was hosted in LA since 1993 … Can you guess who won it that year? Hint: How bout them….?

Now that confetti has fallen and the parade has pranced… Who is favored to win Super Bowl LVII?

USATSI_17699350_168388359_lowres

Aaron Donald

USATSI_17699359_168388359_lowres

Sean McVay

The defending champions Rams have the third-best odds at +1200 to win Super Bowl LVII. LA is behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, who are co-favorites to win it all. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004-05 New England Patriots.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17699350_168388359_lowres
Play

Super Bowl Underdogs: Los Angeles Rams Defending Title

No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004-05 New England Patriots.

By Bri Amaranthus
44 seconds ago
44 seconds ago
NFL
Play

Why Did Rams Coach Liam Coen Leave College For L.A.?

By Cole Thompson
30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
von-ram-cow
Play

Von Miller Free Agency: Cowboys vs. Rams?

So ... $7.5 million? Or $8.5 million? Or $10.6 million? Which is the right answer?

By Mike Fisher
41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Of course, a lot can change in this offseason as stars linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could leave the Rams in free agency. However, a very important face will remain in LA; Coach Sean McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title. Since hiring McVay, the Rams have finished 54-25 in five NFL seasons and 7-3 in postseason play.

USATSI_17680473_168388359_lowres

Matthew Stafford

USATSI_17681245_168388359_lowres

Sean McVay

On 12th February 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale is hosting Super Bowl for the third time. The Rams' all-in approach produced a Super Bowl championship... Can they now shift focus and build a roster to be successful in 2022-23?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17699350_168388359_lowres
News

Super Bowl Underdogs: Los Angeles Rams Defending Title

By Bri Amaranthus
44 seconds ago
NFL
News

Why Did Rams Coach Liam Coen Leave College For L.A.?

By Cole Thompson
30 minutes ago
von-ram-cow
News

Von Miller Free Agency: Cowboys vs. Rams?

By Mike Fisher
41 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams fans react during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Ex Wes Phillips Excited to Coach Vikings in 'Football Town'

By Connor Zimmerlee
59 minutes ago
USATSI_17692317
News

Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Birth of Child, Shares News of Surgery

By Matt Galatzan
1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams In PFF Top 101; Who’s Missing?

By Timm Hamm
1 hour ago
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
News

Rams Free Agency Looming: What's Andrew Whitworth Retirement Plan?

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
odell rams city
News

Rams Top 5 Free Agents: Will Von Miller & Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Sign?

By Timm Hamm
1 hour ago