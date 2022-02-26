Skip to main content
Sean McVay Won't Pursue TV Roles, Confirms He's Committed to Coaching Rams

Sean McVay confirms that he won't be leaving the Rams' sideline for broadcasting opportunities and that he's committed to coaching.

Rams coach Sean McVay has been a popular name among national reports stating that television networks have been pursuing him for their broadcasting roles.

While McVay currently sits atop the NFL having led the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory two weeks ago, the New York Post reported Wednesday that Amazon and Fox would continue making a serious run at him despite McVay's recent comments on wanting to coach.

Previously, McVay hadn’t shot down any reports referencing the opportunity to go the broadcasting route. However, he put all speculation to rest on Friday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that McVay told ESPN "that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title."

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gestures against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The initial speculation around McVay and possible broadcasting opportunities included the thought of him presumably replacing Troy Aikman, who is reportedly in talks with ESPN to handle their Monday Night Football duties, or to join Amazon as they take over Thursday Night Football and are tasked with assembling a broadcasting crew.

McVay, 36, indicates that he will remain on the Rams' sideline. In just five seasons since being named the head coach of the Rams, McVay has led the franchise to a 55-26 record, including four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl championship.

With McVay hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season, it's likely he's due for a new contract extension. By not dipping his toes into broadcasting – where networks are throwing cash around at an alarming rate to their top analysts – perhaps the Rams may be in the process of handing their rockstar head coach a hefty contract.

Amazon was going to meet with McVay next week and may have gone as high as five years for $100 million, according to the New York Post.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

