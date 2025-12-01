Rams Byron Young Hits Mark Not Witnessed Since Aaron Donald

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have an ascending player in Byron Young and after another solid effort, this time in Carolina, Young placed his name amongst the greats who have represented the franchise.

Byron Young's Incredible Season

As one of the NFL's best pass rushers this season, Young has been on a tear and after adding to his total on Saturday, Young is making a mark on the franchise.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

" Byron Young has 10.0 sacks on the season," stated the Rams PR Team. "The last Ram with at least 10.0 sacks through the Rams' first 12 games of a season was Aaron Donald with 11.0 in 2020.

Young Has Been a Pillar of the Rams Defense

Because Young isn't a vocal player, he often doesn't get the credit he deserves from the national media but in 2025, he's the most important piece of the Rams defense. Not only is he a phenomenal player on the edge, but he can also operate in the Michael Hoecht role as well.

However, his true gift is in run defense. Young, a premier run defender, has been a force on the line of scrimmage, helping the Rams' defensive line remain dominant. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the work of the defensive line, citing Young, amongst others.

“It's a special group," stated McVay. "I think it's hard to compare different generations. I think they're both great and I think I feel really fortunate to be a part of it and watch the way these guys work day in and day out. Whether it's [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins or [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe Coniglio, but those players, when you just look across the front, it's a group that’s really connected, they play for one another. I think they understand how to be able to rush."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"We talk about four as one or if we're sending more, how does the rush coverage tie together? The competitive stamina that they have, the strain, the way that they bring our style of play to life, it's really fun to be around. What I think is really special about it is, specifically as it relates to [Defensive End] Kobie Turner and to [Outside Linebacker]Byron Young. I was telling [Former Rams Defensive Tackle] Aaron [Donald] this the other day, it'll be special to honor Aaron and he deserves all the credit that he gets. But Aaron's willingness after…maybe there's a thought process, win the Super Bowl in his eighth year, he's going to go out but he plays two more years. Then in his 10th year he’s really taking everything in and it's a challenging year to start, but the way that he poured into these guys and he was willing to elevate them."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrate after a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I'm so glad that Kobie Turner and Byron Young were able to see that so now when we share stories and then they can talk to [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse and [Defensive End Braden] Fiske and [Nose Tackle] Poona Ford about what it was really like, or to [Defensive End] Tyler Davis and [Outside Linebacker] Josaiah Stewart. It's a really special thing that Aaron should take a lot of pride in, helping set the foundation for what this group is. I know they're doing the right things when he's proud of the way that they play. I think our goal and our hope is to continue to honor him in the way that they play. It's going to be fun. It's a great challenge against an excellent opponent on Sunday night. I love this group and I love what they're about.”

