Caleb Williams Explains 'Miscommunication' With D.J. Moore on Overtime Interception

Caleb Williams’s last throw of the 2025 NFL season was an interception to Rams safety Kam Curl, which ultimately led to L.A.’s game-winning drive in overtime.

On the play, Williams was targeting Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. The throw ended up in the hands of Curl, though it appeared as if Moore wasn’t expecting the pass to be placed where it was, and thus wasn’t in the right spot to make a play on the ball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Williams was asked about that final play, and he said there was a bit of miscommunication between Moore and himself.

“I’ve got to go back and watch it, obviously haven’t seen it. ... Had D.J. going over the top over all of it. Just a miscommunication between him and I,” Williams said, acknowledging that he hadn’t had the chance to go watch a replay of the moment just yet. “Tried to flatten him off under the safety and he kept it vertical, from what I saw in the moment.”

Here’s a look at the interception in overtime:

That miscommunication resulted in Williams’s pass being thrown underneath the safety, while Moore ran a vertical route behind him. The ball was thrown short, and Curl came away with the game-changing interception.

Sunday night’s thriller didn’t end in favor of the Bears, and Williams acknowledged what a surreal campaign it had been for the organization. Chicago took a major leap in 2025, winning just five games in 2024 before more than doubling that with 11 victories in ‘25. The future looks bright for the franchise, even if they weren’t able to reach the NFC championship for the first time since 2010.

