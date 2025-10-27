NFL Sack Race Tightens as Byron Young Loses His Edge
On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams OLB Byron Young was able to relax as he put his Defensive Player of the Year campaign on hold since the team didn't have a game this week. In that time, the rest of the NFL was able to catch up and even before Denver's Nik Bonitto, who entered Sunday third on the leaderboard, was able to play, both Young and Bonitto dropped down the charts.
Brian Burns
Burns, who entered the week tied with Young at nine for sacks, picked up his tenth of the season in action against the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants have yet to have their BYE week yet and won't have theirs until early December. Burns remains in first place but is tied with Myles Garrett.
Myles Garrett
Garrett, the Cleveland Browns superstar, entered the day a bit lower on the leaderboards with five sacks. Garrett would proceed to match his season total, recording five sacks on Sunday against the New England Patriots in a blowout loss to tie Burns for the lead. The Browns have yet to have their BYE week with theirs coming next week.
Byron Young
As of writing, depending on what happens in Denver, Young could realistically drop to fifth. However, Young has every chance of getting back to the mountain top next week. Before the Rams played the Jaguars, Jared Verse spoke about the steps Young has taken to be great.
“I'm being dead serious when I say Pilates," stated Verse. "I'm being dead serious. He’s been so intentional with it. He's talking about how good it makes him feel after the fact and how good his trainer is and everything like that. He feels more flexible. He feels more fluid. He feels more confident in his body. I feel like that's what I attribute to it.”
The work of the Rams has paid dividends with the defensive line opening up opportunities for one another, with Young having been the best closer on the team.
“I think it definitely goes both ways," stated Verse. "‘BY’ will take up a double team, but he'll get the slot and the chip and I get a free one-on-one. Me and my boy always say, ‘Hey, if I'm taking all of this for you, you better win.’ He knows the same thing. He's taking full advantage of when he gets his one-on-one ops [opportunities]. If he gets the tackle on an island, he's going to take full advantage of it. We both feed off each other.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE