Rams Colby Parkinson Discusses Game-Winning Catch Against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, kicking off the 2026 NFL Playoffs against a team the Rams hoped to get revenge against a team who defeated them in the regular season.

The Rams entered this game as the fifth seed and a win would put them in good position to play another team who defeated them during the regular season, based on how the rest of the games finished.

With a 34-31 victory in the books, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Davante Adams , and Colby Parkinson spoke from the podium while Nate Landman, Kobie Turner, Cobie Durant, and Puka Nacua were among the others who shared their thoughts and opinions from the locker room.

Watch Colby Parkinson's Press Conference Below

Parkinson's Postseason Success Caps Career Year

In 2025, Parkinson established himself as the team's number one tight end moving forward, taking advantage of Tyler Higbee's absence due to injury. Parkinson has already hit a career high for receiving touchdowns, making himself known as a red zone threat, but with his game-winning score, Parkinson exited Carolina as the franchise's all-time leader in single-season touchdowns.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates his winning score during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Parkinson recorded two receiving touchdowns while Higbee recorded another, marking only the second time in franchise history where one tight end recorded multiple receiving touchdowns and another tight end recorded a touchdown as well (Billy Bajema - two touchdowns and Michael Hoomanawanui - one vs. Denver in 2010)," reported the Rams PR Team.

Parkinson spoke on Higbee's and his success during his presser, bringing the words of Rams' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to life.

“I've seen him grow as a football player," stated LaFleur. "There was a reason that we all collectively, Sean [General Manager] Les [Snead] and everyone else were thrilled about grabbing him a year ago out of free agency just from his toughness and some of the things that he could do in all the phases run, pass catching and then pass protection."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think he's grown so much as a player and as a man. I don't want to say accepting his role, but embracing everything that we've asked him to do and do it at the highest clip that he can. He goes to work, both in the meeting room and the practice, field as well as anyone we have on this squad. He’s a Ram through and through. I couldn't be happier for his individual success, which is leading to a lot of the stuff that we've been able to do offensively.”

