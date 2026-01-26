What Direction Rams Can Go In With Renewed Draft Focus

The Los Angeles Rams did not want to start their offseason for another few weeks, but that was not the case. Their season came to a heartbreaking end in the NFC Championship.

The Rams had a great season, but they did not get where they wanted to be, and that was to bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. The Rams are now going to move forward and look at the different ways they could get better for next season, because they will be in the mix once again.

The Rams have a lot of talent on this team, but they also have a few holes that hurt them at the end of last season. If they could patch up their holes, they would be a great team once again next season.

That is one thing that this team does a great job of doing every offseason. They always find ways to get better, and that will not change. General manager Les Snead does a great job of getting players to come to Los Angeles and have great seasons and years for the Rams.

One area the Rams are going to look at to get better is the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams will have two first-round picks this season. That comes after only having one first-round pick since 2017. Now the Rams will look to get better in this year's draft. The Rams have been one of the best, if not the best, drafting teams over the last few years. Snead does a great job of finding the right players and the hidden gems of the draft.

Rams latest mock draft after season ending game

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah gave his first NFL mock draft of the first round on Monday. Here is who he has the Rams taking with their two picks in the first round.

13) Los Angeles Rams- Makai Lemon WR USC

The Rams value tough, rugged receivers who are also playmakers. It would almost be unfair to add Lemon to an offense that already includes Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

29) Los Angeles Rams- Blake Miller OT Clemson

He’s flying a bit under the radar now, but you’ll hear a lot more about Miller as we go through the draft process. The former high school wrestler made 54 starts at Clemson. He’s a tough, competitive right tackle.

These two will give the Rams instant starters if they need them next season. Adding to the offense is something they could do to make them even more unstoppable.

