Why NFC Championship is Matthew Stafford’s Final Opportunity

Not often do you look at an NFL team on the precipice of the Super Bowl and see a 37-year old quarterback near the end of his career playing at the highest level he has ever played in 17 seasons in the league. That is what is happening with Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, who is likely to win his first career MVP award ahead of Super Bowl LX.

This week, Stafford plays in his second NFC Championship, all coming with the Rams. In five years with Los Angeles, he has led them to the playoffs in four of them, with a few deep runs to add to them. Facing the Seattle Seahawks for a third time this season on Sunday, the stakes are clear as day: this is Stafford’s final opportunity.

A last chance for Stafford

Stafford has helped lead the Rams to one of the most efficient offenses of the century, and maybe league history. It was not too long ago when he was dealing with a back injury that kept him out for most of training camp, only to put up career-high numbers in passing yards, touchdown passes, and the best touchdown-to-interception ratio of his career.

The Rams and head coach Sean McVay have put together a great roster with a mix of elite young talents and savvy veterans that have helped push the group into one of the favorites to win it all this season. As many will come to know, you never know when these opportunities present themselves, and Los Angeles is on the doorstep of reaching their third Super Bowl of McVay’s tenure.

I view this NFC Championship as the Super Bowl in this year’s playoffs, as the winner of this game could hoist the Lombardi Trophy in just a few weeks. The Seahawks and Rams are arguably the top two teams in the sport that just so happen to be in not just the same conference but the NFC West division. Knowing the Rams and Stafford have shown to almost sweep these same Seahawks this year, there is great confidence they can win round No. 3 at Lumen Field.

Yet, for Stafford, this could be his last opportunity. He has only experienced this type of success with McVay and Los Angeles. The Detroit Lions were never able to replicate anything close until he was already out of town, though an argument can be made that both cities have been better off either way. Still, Father Time creeps in the background for the former No. 1 draft choice in 2009.

A win for Stafford on Sunday night would be one of his great career accomplishments: to win three straight games in the postseason to reach his second Super Bowl, and potentially win it. The Seahawks defense remains one of the best in the game, and now is the time for Stafford to make the most of a final opportunity in what could very well be his last.

