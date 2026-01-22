The Los Angeles Rams are in their deep playoff run right now. But once that comes to an end and they hope it comes to an end by winning the Super Bowl, the Rams will focus on what they can do to get their team better next season.

The Rams have a lot going for them even before we are talking about them next season because they will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. For a team that is the favorite to win it all, they are now in a position to get better.

Not only do the Rams have two first-round picks, but the organization does a great job of finding the right players for their team.

General manager Les Snead has been great for this franchise. Now that you are giving him two first-round picks, he is going to make this Rams team better. It is going to be something to see because this team has not had many first-round picks over the last decade. But now they will get their shot to make a first-round selection.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams do not have many holes on either side of the ball, but if there is anything that we have learn from this team is that the Rams are always looking at different ways to get better. We have seen that year after year. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams will look to take their biggest need on the defensive side of the ball. That is the secondary for the Rams. That has been the position that is the biggest weakness for this team and now they will get their pick to make it better.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Let's get McCoy off the board for real now," said Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN. "He's a tough evaluation, as he didn't play a snap of football in the 2025 season after tearing an ACL last January. Teams are going to have to take that into consideration, and his medical checks at the combine will be key."

"We saw Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater all go in the top 15 in 2021 without playing at all in 2020, but they were all COVID-19 opt-outs. Recovering from an injury is a little different."

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That all said, McCoy is a ball hawk, and he's still a top-15 prospect for me. He had four interceptions and nine pass breakups back in 2024. Los Angeles has gotten the most out of its cornerbacks this season en route to the NFC Championship Game, but it still needs a true CB1. The Rams gave up 7.6 yards per pass attempt this season, tied for fifth highest."

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.