How Draft Can Help Rams Beef Up Their OL

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to win it all this season. They are going to the NFC Championship and looking to get a win to get them to Super Bowl LX.

The Rams want to bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. That has been the goal for this team even before the start of the season. They will have that opportunity, and it will be something that many will be talking about for many years to come if the Rams can pull it off.

Then, after that, the Rams will put all their focus on the offseason, and they are a team that is always looking to get better, no matter what. That is what makes this team one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL. They are always looking at different areas where they can improve. If they can add that player, that will make this team better than what they are going to do.

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Les Snead is going to make this team better in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams will have two first round picks in this draft. That is soemthing the Rams have not had in a long time. Those picks are going to make this team better.

One area that the Rams will look to add to their offensive line. The Rams' offensive line is good, but they know that some players are aging, and they will look to bring in a young player to get to learn the offense and learn from the veterans.

NFL draft expert, Mel Kiper Jr. has the Rams taking an offensive line in his first NFL mock draft at the back end of the first round.

29. Los Angeles Rams

Monroe Freeling, OT/G, Georgia

Los Angeles will do its homework on the quarterback class, regardless of whether Matthew Stafford plays next season. But right now, coach Sean McVay might be better off waiting until Day 2 for Trinidad Chambliss (if he isn't able to go back to Ole Miss), Drew Allar (Penn State) or Carson Beck (Miami) than reaching. Let's stick on offense, though, after going defense with the L.A.'s other first-rounder.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rams don't have huge free agency concerns on the offensive line, and they've had very good blocking by most metrics this season. Still, the OL depth could use a boost, and getting a 21-year-old with 18 starts of experience in the door late in Round 1 is a good team-building opportunity. Freeling moves well for a 6-foot-7, 315-pound left tackle, and I like the way he picks up stunts, blitzes and inside rushes.

