One Thing Rams Need to Stick to the Rest of the Season

A lot of things get lost when a team blows out an opponent. That is exactly what the Los Angeles Rams did in Week 14 against their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams went down to the desert and delivered a much-needed bounce-back win.

They did it the way they wanted to, and it was great to see this team get back in the win column. That is something that is going to be huge for this team for their upcoming stretch of games, which will be sure to be must-watch games.

One thing the Rams must contiune to do

The Rams did a lot of things great in Week 14. But there was one thing that stood out that they need to stick to, and that is running the ball when they are down in the red zone and when they are especially inside the 10-yard line. That is something that they did not do on the team's first offensive possession, and they had to settle for a field goal. Yes, there are many reasons why they probably went away from the run and why they wanted to get a touchdown in the pass form.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was very early in the game, but they had just run the ball down the field, and they went away from that when they needed it the most. That is something that will not fair to well against the better teams in the league. Maybe the Rams were working on things they planned, no matter what happened that led to the redzone possession. One thing we have seen before is head coach Sean McVay going away from the run, and that has at times cost the Rams in games.

Rams Establishing Something More on Offense

In Week 14, we also saw the Rams establish their two running backs, and they both had monster games. That is something now that opposing teams must plan on. That is something McVay is doing to better this team and give them a better chance to be successful. It is crazy that this team continues to find ways to get better as the season goes on, and you never know what you are going to get. And having a one-two punch coming out of the back field is even more dangerous.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

They will run it until you stop it. And if you do, they will hit you which the passing game that has the best duo this season.

