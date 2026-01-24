Rams' Sean McVay Details Process Behind Assistant Coach Hirings

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a coaching staff under siege by the NFL as teams look to fill their staffs with Rams assistants. Given the track record of coaches who have worked under Sean McVay, the interest in understandable.

However, the way McVay selects his coaches is as important as the work that they do.

McVay Details His Process

During his Friday presser, McVay spoke about his process for interviewing potential coaches for his staff, providing insight into what he looks for and how that translates to overall team success.

“I think the first thing is, what's the fit? We've gotten a lot of reps at this too now," stated McVay . "I think it starts with character. There are too many ebbs and flows. You better be a high character individual and I don't really care what kind of coach you are, but I think you're not a good coach if you don't have high character. You better have capacity for the game. You better be a great communicator where you can connect with your coaches and with your teammates and with your players most importantly. Our job is to help elevate people around in situations that we're a part of."

"I also think it's really important, as you put together a staff, you're putting together a team. What are the complimentary pieces that some of these guys can add to [Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula , to [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant .

How does it fit offensively when you lose, a [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley and then you bring in a [Tight Ends Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff? All of that matters so much, but it always is about people. The interview process depends on what position that you're talking about. You like to try to be able to simulate and mimic and emulate things that you would ask people to do and the ability to think on their feet."

"But more than anything, what I like about turning over of the staff is usually what that means is guys are getting better opportunities that we can't offer here. That's a great thing for them....Then when you bring in other people, I'm always curious to get to learn.

I get to see the way that we're looked at and you better evolve. There have been a lot of examples of where we haven't done that or I haven't done that and it's cost us. Then because of a lot of the influx of new people coming in and new ideas, I think you have to constantly stay curious and always innovate. We'd be here for a while if I told you about the different interviews.”

It's this process that weeds out others to get the best. That's why teams around the NFL continue to pluck assistants off McVay's staff.

