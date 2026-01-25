Super Bowl 60 Odds: Patriots Are Betting Favorites After Beating Broncos in AFC Title Game

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl favorites ... for now!

Drake Maye and company knocked off Jarrett Stidham and the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, 10-7, behind some huge plays by Maye with his legs, including New England's lone touchdown.

With the NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams still to be played, New England is now the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 60 at +150 at DraftKings. Based on those odds, New England has an implied probability of 40.0 percent.

Here's a look at how the final three teams left in the playoffs stack up before Sunday night's NFC title game.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots: +150

Seattle Seahawks: +155

Los Angeles Rams: +270

Patriots Are Betting Favorites to Win the Super Bowl

New England's defense has been elite in the playoffs, allowing three points to the Los Angeles Chargers, 16 points to the Houston Texans and just seven points to Denver on Sunday.

Even though Maye -- and MVP candidate during the regular season -- has not played great in the playoffs, New England hasn't needed him to since it has forced a ton of crucial turnovers. A forced fumble in the first half of the AFC title game set up the Patriots' lone touchdown, and it was arguably the difference in the game.

There's a good chance New England will be an underdog in the Super Bowl after Sunday's NFC title game, as the lookahead lines earlier this week had either the Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams favored in a hypothetical matchup.

Still, the +150 price on the Patriots right now could end up being right around what their moneyline odds are after Sunday night's NFC Championship Game is decided. New England entered the season at +6000 to win the Super Bowl, and any preseason bettors are just one win away from a pretty hefty payout.

