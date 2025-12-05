Rams Offense Searching for Revenge in Week 14

In a surprising turn of events, the Carolina Panthers upset the Los Angeles Rams in what was arguably the most shocking and impressive win of the year. LA was well on its way to establishing itself as the top contender in a season devoid of runaway favorites. Just as they were building the momentum needed to claim their spot as the NFL's top dog, they were upended by an upstart Panthers team on the road.



In that defeat to Carolina, the Rams fumbled their chance to build a lead on the Chicago Bears and the rest of the NFC's top challengers for the conference's one seed and the first-round bye in the playoffs. If LA wants to avoid a Wild Card matchup, it can't afford to perform the way it did against the Panthers. The Rams shouldn't take any remaining opponents lightly, including in their upcoming Week 14 divisional bout with the Arizona Cardinals.



Rams' offense looking to rebound



The Los Angeles Rams' defense wasn't at their best against the Carolina Panthers. They allowed 164 yards rushing on over four yards per carry and gave up three touchdowns to Bryce Young on 15-of-20 passing, sacking him just twice.

It was certainly concerning how Carolina was able to neutralize LA's supposedly elite pass rush and take advantage of the Rams' secondary with physical wideouts like Tetaroia McMillan and Jalen Coker, but the offense deserves more of the blame for the upset defeat.



Matthew Stafford had arguably his worst game of the season, coughing up three turnovers, including an uncharacteristic pick-six to Mike Johnson. With that stinker, he's fallen behind the New England Patriots' Drake Maye in MVP odds. If he wants to climb back to the top of the ladder, he'll need several statement performances down the stretch.



That should start against a middling Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 14. FanDuel has his line set at 258.5 passing yards, while listing him at +114 to throw for three or more touchdowns. He's at +126 to throw another interception in Glendale.

Of course, if Stafford is going to have a dominant performance, then Puka Nacua and Davante Adams should, too. FanDuel has them set at -110 and -165 to find the end zone, respectively. Kyren Williams was efficient against the Panthers, but didn't get enough volume to make a significant impact. He's at +110 to score an anytime touchdown.

