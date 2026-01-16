Rams Outline Massive Return In Final Injury Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report, providing a positive update on guard Kevin Dotson, while more information was revealed about the current health status of Rob Havenstein.

The Rams announced that Jimmy Garoppolo had a bit of a sore back. He will be questionable but the Rams are being smart with his health, and he is expected to play. Desjuan Johnson is feeling under the weather. How that will impact his game status is unknown.

Kevin Dotson

After testing out his ankle on Thursday, Kevin Dotson will be good to go for Sunday. Dotson has missed three straight games since getting hurt on the Rams' trip to Seattle. During his Friday presser, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on what getting Dotson back means for the team.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "I think what's great is like we've talked about, [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich has done an amazing job. I think there’s been a lot of guys that when they've been asked to be able to step up, they've delivered. I’ve been really proud of the depth of the group that we have. To be able to get a physical player [back], his energy, his swag and his presence is excellent for us."

"I do feel a lot of confidence in Justin, but the expectation and the anticipation is Kevin's going to be ready to go and start. He had a good day yesterday and he's got that good look in his eye. I know he’s missed being out there with the guys. He’s stayed engaged and it's exciting to have him back.”

Rob Havenstein

McVay also addressed the long absence of Rob Havenstein. Havenstein has been injured for most of the season.

“Rob is doing a great job of just being able to lead right now," stated McVay. "I think that he has just worked through so many different things. You look at the totality of his body of work, that ankle is really bothering him and he's working. He does a great job with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group on a daily basis. He is just continuing to lead in the way that he can. I think what says so much about his competitive character and who he is is the way that he's influencing and affecting positive change."

"He's in the meeting room giving coaching points. He wants to be out there, but what he is doing a great job of that I think says so much about him is that, okay if I can't be out there physically participating, how can I make those contributions and be able to lead the way? The more that I'm around Rob, the more I love him. We have a longstanding history, but I think when you watch how people handle not ideal circumstances and situations, you learn about them. This guy continues to come away as an incredibly special person. I look at it, having two sons now, when my sons eventually go through something like this, I hope they handle it the way Rob Havenstein has.”

McVay was asked if Havenstein would be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

“I wouldn't rule that out," added McVay. "We've taken it a little bit at a time. I think that's the best way to approach it without pigeonholing yourself into that approach. What's served us well is just being present and taking it a day at a time. That's what Rob's done a great job of. I wouldn't want to take that route. Hopefully we'll have some more opportunities to be able to talk through that situation as we continue, if we're able to do what we want to do on Sunday.”

If the Rams do advance to the Super Bowl, Havenstein would have three weeks from now to return.

