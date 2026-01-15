What the Rams Benefited From This Season

The Los Angeles Rams have had their best season since they won the Super Bowl, which was in 2021. They have the exact same record and are once again advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the most surprising developments of this season for the Rams is Matthew Stafford putting up an MVP-type season. No slight against Stafford and his immense talent, but he didn't train for the majority of training camp and was contemplating retirement at one point. Now he's leading a Super Bowl favorite into Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. What's another development that helped them reach this level of success this season?

Most Improved Player

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down one player at each position who took the biggest leap in 2025. One of those players was Rams' offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr.

"In 10 starts, McClendon has permitted just 17 pressures and a single sack, securing a 71.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. He’s been even better as a run-blocker for one of the best offenses in the NFL: McClendon’s 85.6 PFF run blocking grade is seventh among tackles. The former Georgia tackle could be in line for a big extension in the offseason, especially with Havenstein’s future up in the air", said Valentine.

McClendon Jr. stepped up when starting right tackle Rob Havenstein went down early in the season with an injury, and has held down the right side of their offensive line ever since. His ascension is one of the biggest reasons why their offensive line is so solid.

If they didn't protect Stafford as masterfully as they have this season, I promise that Stafford wouldn't be the leading MVP candidate. Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams coaching staff have to decide which offensive lineman to buy into. Havenstein is up for an extension this offseason, and McClendon Jr. only has one year left on his rookie deal.

McClendon Jr. is a rising star. It's a no brainer to keep him on the team for their long-term future. Havenstein is an aging veteran, and the Rams appreciate all that he's done for the team, but his injury opened up the path for McClendon Jr. to take their offensive line to a new level.

If Havenstein agrees to a team-friendly contract, he'd be one of the best backups in the league. However, that's a small possibility. McClendon Jr. has earned all the money he's going to make this offseason, and the Rams would be beside themselves if they let him walk next offseason.

