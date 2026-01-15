Rams Detail Best Case Scenario For Kevin Dotson and Others

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams released their first injury report of the 2026 NFC Divisional Round, detailing massive news on their star guard Kevin Dotson.

Dotson has missed the Rams' last three games.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Practice

Darious Williams (Personal). Williams is welcoming a child, thus leading to his absence. Williams is set to play if called upon this week.

Limited

Kevin Dotson (Ankle) and Poona Ford (Elbow).

Dotson is trending towards playing but Thursday marks a massive evaluation for the guard.

“I think we're going to see how it goes," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay . "Tomorrow is really the first real practice so this is semantics, but he's got a good look in his eye. I know his intentions are to be able to go play and go do his thing. We're excited about that. Tomorrow I’ll have a good gauge because we'll really test it. We'll put the pads on and Thursdays are normally our heavier volume day anyways.”

Matthew Stafford spoke on what Dotson means to the offense.

“He's a mountain of a man," stated Stafford. "He's a beast. When he was playing this year, I thought he was one of the best guards, if not the best guard in the league. If we can get him back, that would be a huge boost. His physicality, his ability to go out there and play is great, but also just the energy he brings. If you guys see him celebrating sometimes when we do good stuff… He's a great guy to have out there and be around. If not, I thought [Offensive Lineman Justin] Dedich played really well last week and we'll roll with him again.”

Full

Matthew Stafford (Right Finger), Xavier Smith (Wrist), Josh Wallace (Ankle), Terrance Ferguson (Hamstring), and Quentin Lake (Foot).

McVay joked about Stafford's game status before reassuring reporters that Stafford's finger is fine and he'll be good to go.

“No, did you guys not see he's ruled out? [Sarcasm] I’m just kidding, he's good," stated Stafford. "That wasn't funny, huh? He's good. You guys will talk to him later, but he's as tough as it gets. I think the best illustration of how he's feeling is he threw the freaking piss missile right after he ended up getting it. It was a dot. It came out like a cannonball the other day. He's feeling good.”

Stafford stated he wouldn't need any type of protection and that his finger feels great. When asked if he had any discomfort or swelling after the game, Stafford reported he had no issues.

“No," stated Stafford. "We did a good job of jumping on it, wrapping it before the plane and all that stuff. Whatever was there is gone now. It feels good.”

Chicago Bears

Did Not Practice

Nick McCloud (Groin).

Limited

D.J. Moore (Knee), Rome Odunze (Foot), and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Back).

Full

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Concussion), Braxton Jones (Knee), Amen Ogbongbemiga (Concussion), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (Concussion).

