Rams' Sean McVay Details Team's Approach to Playing the Bears

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preperations on Wednesday for their Divisional Round showdown against the Chicago Bears. The contest, which will wrap up the NFL's Divisional Round, has many similarities to the Rams' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

In what is expected to be frigid temperatures, the Rams will once again travel to play the two seed in a game that will set up an All-NFC West matchup if Los Angeles is able to pull off the win.

As the Rams look to make the most out of their third year since launching into their post-Super Bowl LVI hangover, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke to the media, addressing many topics in relation to the contest, their perspectives on their opponent, and much more.

The Rams look to advance to their first NFC Championship since winning the title in 2021.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

The Weather Isn't a Daunting Factor

While the expected freezing conditions will dictate elements of the Rams' operation, it won't drastically change what they do. McVay cited his team's experience playing in the cold as the reason for his confidence and the reason why the Rams aren't leaving early to get adjusted to the weather.

“Not necessarily," stated McVay. "I think what you do is you know how cold in general in terms of how the ball feels. Last year was a great example. We had two really cold games. The Jets game was even colder than the Eagles game. It was too damn cold in New York for it to snow that day. Fortunately, [Quarterback] Matthew's [Stafford] played in these conditions so it doesn't change."

"There are a couple things you have to be mindful of, but now you start talking about wind or rain and how that really affects your footing and stuff like that. We always adjust and adapt. They have to be able to play in those same elements. They obviously have had a little bit more experience, but we're not going to allow that to be an excuse. I think you do have to have a feel. I think the way that our guys play, I think it suits us well in any sort of conditions. That's what we've always said.”

McVay went more into playing in the cold and his opponent during his time speaking to the media.

