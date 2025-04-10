Should Rams Make Offer For T.J. Watt?
The thought that the Rams could even be in position to acquire Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt would have never occurred to anyone before Wednesday. That was until Watt posted an ominous picture, potentially alluding to a desire to depart the organization.
In recent weeks, Tyreek Hill would post the deuces sign, with some believing that would be his way of making a public demand to get traded.
While it's unlikely Watt hits the market, there are several forces in play that could trigger his exit. Watt is in the final year of his deal, and he wants an extension. Watt also took a cheaper deal previously to get negotiations over with in his pursuit of a Super Bowl. The Steelers have yet to win a playoff game since Watt was drafted.
The Steelers are stuck in a perpetual cycle, and Watt may genuinely want out. If that is the case, should the Rams make a move for him? This wouldn't be the first time the Rams and Steelers have done business, especially not with a Hall of Fame caliber player but what would the trade compensation look like?
Several items factor into that price. Whatever team acquires Watt would have to imediately pay him an extension near or above market value. That's a nine-figure contract.
Watt turns 31 this October. How much will age play a factor? Watt had a decrease in sacks in 2024 from 2023. Was he double-teamed more? Did he have a down year? Is this the beginning of the end?
With all that considered, I think the Rams could get him for the 26th overall pick, the 90th overall pick, and a 2026 second round selection.
The Steelers may counter, asking for Byron Young plus trade capital.
The Rams may have to add a day three pick to make the deal happen.
If the Rams execute the deal, they're going to need to do some creative accounting to make the numbers work. That would mean backloading the contract with void years, void years that link up with the beginning of Jared Verse's, Braden Fiske's, and/ or Puka Nacua's extensions.
It's a big gamble, but it's one the Rams have to explore. The most likely outcome remains with Watt signing another extension with Pittsburgh.
